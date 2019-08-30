Haley’s single leads Montgomery to 2-1 win over Pensacola

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Jim Haley hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 2-1 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The single by Haley scored Tristan Gray and Lucius Fox and provided all the offense for Montgomery.

In the top of the first, Pensacola grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Travis Blankenhorn.

Jhonleider Salinas (4-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Pensacola starter Griffin Jax (4-5) took the loss in the Southern League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Pensacola won the first game 3-2. Montgomery improved to 7-2 against Pensacola this season.