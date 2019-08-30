Acuna’s double leads Bristol to 5-4 win over Johnson City

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Francisco Acuna hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Bristol Pirates to a 5-4 win over the Johnson City Cardinals on Friday.

The double by Acuna started the scoring in a three-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, Bristol took the lead when Eli Wilson hit an RBI single and then added to it when Wilson scored on an error.

In the top of the ninth, Johnson City cut into the deficit on an error that scored Mateo Gil.

C.J. Dandeneau (2-2) got the win in relief while Walker Robbins (3-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Gil tripled, doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Cardinals.