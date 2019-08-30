Martina’s single leads Auburn to 8-6 win over Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Junior Martina hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Auburn Doubledays to an 8-6 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Friday.

The single by Martina started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Doubledays a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Martina scored on a groundout and Jake Randa scored on a groundout.

Trailing 7-5, the Crosscutters cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Nate Fassnacht hit an RBI single, scoring Rudy Rott.

The Doubledays tacked on another run in the ninth when Landerson Pena hit a solo home run.

Tyler Yankosky (2-3) got the win in relief while Williamsport starter Spencer Van Scoyoc (4-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Bryson Stott doubled twice and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Crosscutters.