Peterson, Gimenez lead Binghamton to 4-2 win over Hartford

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Andres Gimenez hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, and David Peterson struck out 10 over 6 2/3 innings as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies beat the Hartford Yard Goats 4-2 on Friday.

The single by Gimenez, part of a two-run inning, gave the Rumble Ponies a 2-1 lead before Edgardo Fermin stole home later in the inning.

The Rumble Ponies tacked on another run in the eighth when Patrick Mazeika scored on an error.

Starters Peterson and Matt Whitehouse turned in great performances for Binghamton and Hartford, respectively. Peterson allowed one run and three hits. Whitehouse allowed one run and five hits over six innings. He also struck out seven and walked one.

Stephen Villines (2-1) got the win in relief while Jordan Foley (4-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Despite the loss, Hartford is 7-3 against Binghamton this season.