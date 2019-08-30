Curpa’s run leads Missoula to 3-2 win over Idaho Falls

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Jose Curpa scored on an error in the eighth inning to help the Missoula Osprey secure a 3-2 victory over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Friday.

Curpa scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs and advanced to second on a balk.

Tyler Tolbert scored on an error in the first inning to give the Chukars a 1-0 lead. The Osprey came back to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning when Francis Martinez hit an RBI double, scoring Spencer Brickhouse.

Idaho Falls tied the game 2-2 in the fifth when Clay Dungan scored on a groundout.

Mitchell Stumpo (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Cole Watts (1-5) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.