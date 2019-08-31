Wallner’s run leads Cedar Rapids to 3-1 win over Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Matt Wallner scored on a passed ball in the sixth inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 3-1 win over the Beloit Snappers on Saturday.

Wallner scored on the play to give the Kernels a 2-1 lead after he led off the inning with a triple.

The Kernels tacked on another run in the seventh when Spencer Steer hit an RBI single, driving in Chris Williams.

Dylan Thomas (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Beloit starter Angello Infante (3-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Cedar Rapids improved to 10-4 against Beloit this season.