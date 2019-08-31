Davis’ double leads Inland Empire to 5-1 win over Rancho Cuca.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Devin Davis hit a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning, leading the Inland Empire 66ers to a 5-1 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Saturday.

The double by Davis, part of a four-run inning, gave the 66ers a 4-1 lead before Alexis Olmeda hit an RBI double later in the inning.

Inland Empire right-hander Travis Herrin (5-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Austin Hamilton (6-5) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Despite the loss, Rancho Cuca. is 19-9 against Inland Empire this season.