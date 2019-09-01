Kashima Antlers move within 4 points of J-League leaders

Ayase Ueda scored two late goals as Kashima Antlers beat Shimizu S-Pulse 4-0 on Sunday to move within four points of J-League leaders FC Tokyo.

Yasushi Endo and Serginho scored first-half goals before Ueda scored in the 73rd and three minutes into stoppage time to complete the scoring for Kashima, which improved to 48 points.

Elsewhere, Cerezo Osaka beat Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 while Shonan Bellmare and Urawa Reds finished in a 1-1 draw.

On Saturday, Thailand's Theerathon Bunmathan scored his first J-League goal to help third-place Yokohama F Marinos to a 3-1 win over Gamba Osaka.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat last-place Jubilo Iwata 2-0, while Hiroki Miyazawa's winner lifted Consadole Sapporo 3-2 over Vissel Kobe.

Diego Oliveira and Yojiro Takahagi scored as FC Tokyo beat Nagoya Grampus 2-1 on Friday.