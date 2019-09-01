Smith’s double leads Akron to 5-1 win over Erie

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Connor Smith hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, leading the Akron RubberDucks to a 5-1 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Sunday. With the victory, the RubberDucks snapped a six-game losing streak.

The double by Smith started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the RubberDucks a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Logan Ice hit an RBI single and Nolan Jones hit a two-run home run.

Kyle Dowdy (1-1) got the win in relief while Joe Navilhon (1-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Despite the loss, Erie is 14-4 against Akron this season.