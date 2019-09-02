Rockies look to stop 6-game losing streak against Dodgers

Colorado Rockies (59-79, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (89-50, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-5, 6.63 ERA) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (11-3, 3.03 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the game as losers of their last six games.

The Dodgers are 39-22 against NL West teams. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .335, good for second in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .392.

The Rockies are 26-35 against NL West Division opponents. Colorado ranks fifth in the majors in hitting with a .268 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the club with an average of .319.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 43 home runs and has 102 RBIs. Justin Turner is 11-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 105 RBIs and is batting .309. Ryan McMahon is 7-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rockies: 1-9, .245 batting average, 6.93 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Dustin May: (head), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Kristopher Negron: (neck), Max Muncy: (wrist).

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), Raimel Tapia: (hand), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).