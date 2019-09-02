Rodriguez’s double leads Mahoning Valley to 2-0 win over West Virginia

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Johnathan Rodriguez hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to a 2-0 win over the West Virginia Black Bears on Monday.

The double by Rodriguez scored Michael Cooper and Aaron Bracho and provided all the offense for Mahoning Valley.

Starter Carlos Vargas (6-4) got the win while Denny Roman (2-2) took the loss in relief in the New York-Penn League game.

The Black Bears were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Scrappers' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.