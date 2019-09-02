Tom hits two homers as Columbus tops Toledo 11-3

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Ka'ai Tom hit two of the Columbus Clippers' five home runs in an 11-3 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Monday.

Bradley Zimmer, Mark Mathias and Daniel Johnson also homered for the Clippers.

The home runs by Tom, both two-run shots, came in the third off Spenser Watkins and in the ninth off Austin Adams.

Columbus starter Mitch Talbot (3-3) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Watkins (5-6) took the loss in the International League game after giving up five runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings.