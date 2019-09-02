Escorcia helps to shut out Lynchburg, Winston-Salem wins 3-0

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Kevin Escorcia and six other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Winston-Salem Dash defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 3-0 on Monday.

Escorcia (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked one while allowing one hit over one scoreless inning. Brock Hartson (2-3) went three innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out one and walked three.

In the first inning, Winston-Salem went up 1-0 early on a single by Jameson Fisher that scored Steele Walker. The Dash scored again in the eighth when Fisher and Jonathan Allen hit RBI singles.

Fisher singled three times, driving in two runs in the win.

The Hillcats squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Lynchburg was held scoreless for the 16th time this season, while the Winston-Salem staff recorded its eighth shutout of the year.