Torres’ single leads Delmarva to 9-5 win over Kannapolis

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Alexis Torres hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 9-5 win over the Kannapolis Intimidators on Monday.

The single by Torres started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Shorebirds a 6-4 lead. Later in the inning, Adam Hall and Johnny Rizer hit RBI singles.

In the top of the ninth, Kannapolis cut into the deficit on a solo home run by Alex Destino.

Matthew Hammonds (5-2) got the win in relief while Hansen Butler (1-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Destino homered and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Intimidators. Tyler Osik homered and singled.

With the win, Delmarva improved to 16-5 against Kannapolis this season.