Braves put 5-game win streak on the line against Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (55-84, fourth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (85-54, first in the AL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Wilmer Font (3-3, 4.22 ERA) Braves: Mike Foltynewicz (4-5, 5.59 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the matchup as winners of their last five games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Braves are 43-27 on their home turf. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .333 is seventh in the MLB. Freddie Freeman leads the club with an OBP of .381.

The Blue Jays are 28-42 on the road. The Toronto offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .278. The Braves won the last meeting 6-3. Mike Soroka earned his 11th victory and Josh Donaldson went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Jacob Waguespack took his third loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 159 hits and is batting .284. Donaldson is 8-for-38 with five home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 24 home runs and has 62 RBIs. Cavan Biggio is 8-for-32 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring).

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Derek Fisher: (undisclosed), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).