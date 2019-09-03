Astros, streaking Altuve set for matchup with Brewers

Houston Astros (90-49, first in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (70-67, third in the AL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (14-4, 2.99 ERA) Brewers: Jordan Lyles (9-8, 4.55 ERA)

LINE: Astros -156; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Altuve is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Houston readies to play Milwaukee.

The Brewers are 39-30 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 213 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads them with 43, averaging one every 10.9 at-bats.

The Astros have gone 39-32 away from home. The Houston offense has compiled a .274 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the league. Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .327. The Astros won the last meeting 3-2. Roberto Osuna earned his fourth victory and George Springer went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Houston. Junior Guerra registered his fifth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 73 extra base hits and is batting .326. Yasmani Grandal is 5-for-32 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 67 extra base hits and is batting .303. Alex Bregman is 19-for-40 with six doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored by five runs

Astros: 8-2, .293 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Adrian Houser: (hip), Lorenzo Cain: (knee), Keston Hiura: (hamstring).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Carlos Correa: (back).