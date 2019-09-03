Flaherty gem, DeJong fluke hit lift Cards over Giants 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in St. Louis. AP Photo

Jack Flaherty pitched one-hit ball over eight innings, Marcell Ozuna homered and the St. Louis Cardinals — with a fluky foul ball-turned-base hit — beat the San Francisco Giants 1-0 Tuesday night.

Flaherty (9-7) carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and dominated with eight strikeouts and a walk. The 23-year-old right-hander threw a career-high 113 pitches, 84 for strikes, and lowered his ERA to 0.90 over his past 11 starts dating to July 7.

Mike Yastrzemski had San Francisco's only two hits, the first a soft line drive with two outs in the sixth, and the second a single off closer Carlos Martinez in the ninth.

St. Louis only had five hits, including one by Paul DeJong that looked like a trick pool shot. DeJong hit a ball that rolled about 10 feet foul of the first base line before spinning all the way back into fair territory roughly 3/4 of the way to the bag. DeJong raced to first to load the bases with two outs in the first.

San Francisco right-hander Dereck Rodriguez pitched out of the inning and was nearly as good as Flaherty. Rodriguez (5-8) struck out seven over seven innings, and St. Louis' only damage came on Ozuna's shot in the sixth.

Martinez stranded Yastrzemski for his 18th save in 21 chances.

St. Louis has won 20 of its last 25 games. The Cardinals are an NL-best 34-16 since the All-Star break and entered the game leading the NL Central by three games.

San Francisco has lost seven of its last eight.

JUMPING JACK FLASH

St. Louis manager Mike Shildt had high praise for Flaherty before the game after learning he'd won NL pitcher of the month for August.

"I'm proud of him," Shildt said. "I've never seen anybody more prepared or more sincere about their dedication to their career and so mature with it so early in their career."

IN THE HOUSE

St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube and his assistant coaches sat in the stands for the game. The Blues won their first Stanley Cup in June.

RECALLED

St. Louis recalled OF Randy Arozarena from Triple-A Memphis.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto threw a bullpen Tuesday before the game. Cueto has missed the entire season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and manager Bruce Bochy said he'd make his season debut next time through the rotation, though a date was not announced.

Cardinals: C Matt Wieters went to the doctor to get a cortisone shot for a mild calf strain but it was determined he did not need one. There is no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Giants: Madison Bumgarner (9-8, 3.62) is 4-5 in 11 career starts against the Cardinals. He faced St. Louis in July and was forced to leave after the second inning after Jose Martinez slammed a line drive off the top his pitching elbow in the first inning.

Cardinals: RHP Michael Wacha (6-6, 5.07) will be making his first appearance against the Giants since the 2017 season. His 1.50 career ERA versus the Giants is his lowest against any National League opponent.