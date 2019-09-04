Diaz, Reynolds rally Pirates past Marlins 6-5 in 9th

Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds (10) gets a bucket of ice water dumped over him by Chris Archer in celebration after Reynolds drove in two runs with a single in the ninth inning of a baseball game to defeat the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Pittsburgh. The Pirates won 6-5. AP Photo

Bryan Reynolds' two-run bloop single capped a three-run ninth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

Elias Diaz started the winning rally with a leadoff homer against Jose Urena (4-8) that drew the Pirates within a run. Pinch-hitter Kevin Kramer then walked and went to third on Adam Frazier's double before Reynolds flared a single into left-center to give the Pirates their fifth win in six games.

Frazier and Reynolds both had two hits at the top of the order.

Garrett Cooper's two-run homer off Kyle Crick with two outs in the seventh put the Marlins ahead 5-3.

Miami's Starlin Castro had four hits, all for extra bases, as he homered and doubled three times. Cooper also had a double among his three hits.

Wei-Chung Wang (2-1) pitched a scoreless ninth.

Marlins rookie Robert Dugger was in line for his first major league win after allowing three runs — two earned — over six innings in his third career start.

Pirates starter Trevor Williams basically matched Dugger's line as he gave up three runs — two earned — and seven hits in six innings, though he had six strikeouts and one walk.

Castro's two-run homer in the fifth put Miami ahead 3-1. Pittsburgh tied it on Frazier's run-scoring triple in the fifth and pinch-hitter Pablo Reyes' RBI double in the sixth.

Josh Bell drove in the Pirates' first run with a first-inning single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: Rookie OF Jason Martin will miss the rest of the season after dislocating his left shoulder Tuesday night when Marlins RHP Jarlin Garcia fell on him during a play at the plate. Martin, though, will not require surgery. ... RHP Mitch Keller (bruised right wrist) played catch a day after being struck by a line drive. ... RF Gregory Polanco (left shoulder inflammation) will undergo a series of platelet-rich plasma injections. He won't play again this season. ... SS Kevin Newman missed his third straight start with a right hip injury but flied out as a pinch-hitter in the sixth.

ROSTER MOVES

The Pirates recalled Kramer, a utility player, from Triple-A Indianapolis and placed RHP Keone Kela on the paternity list. Kela is expected to miss three games.

THE FIRST TIME

Marlins C Tyler Heineman made his major league debut in the eighth and struck out as a pinch-hitter. His brother Scott, an outfielder with the Texas Rangers, played in his first career game Monday.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Elieser Hernandez (3-5, 5.06 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Thursday night's series finale. He is 2-1 with a 4.18 ERA in his last five starts.

Pirates: RHP Dario Agrazal (4-5, 4.50) has won his last two starts despite giving up seven runs in 10 innings.