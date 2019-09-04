Guaimaro’s single leads Batavia to 4-1 win over Lowell

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Albert Guaimaro hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Batavia Muckdogs to a 4-1 win over the Lowell Spinners on Wednesday.

Dalvy Rosario scored on the play to give the Muckdogs a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Troy Johnston and then went to third on a single by Guaimaro.

After Batavia added three runs, the Spinners cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Joe Davis hit an RBI single, bringing home Stephen Scott.

Eli Villalobos (1-3) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Lowell starter Noah Song (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Batavia improved to 3-1 against Lowell this season.