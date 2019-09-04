Sports

Oregon man sentenced to 10 years for kidnap, sexual assault

The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore.

An Oregon man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman he met at a coin laundry.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that 38-year-old Alexander Anderson of Portland was sentenced Wednesday.

Anderson pleaded guilty to one count each of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree sodomy.

Anderson had initially pleaded not guilty to six counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts each of sexual abuse, strangulation and assault, and one count of coercion and strangulation.

Authorities say Anderson met the victim at a Portland laundry in March 2017.

Investigators say Anderson offered the woman a cleaning job at his nearby business.

Authorities say Anderson took the woman to his business, refused to let her leave, sexually assaulted her, and broke her nose.

