Texas’ Kiner-Falefa puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Orioles

Texas Rangers (68-73, third in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (46-93, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (3-0, 4.33 ERA) Orioles: John Means (10-9, 3.55 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Isiah Kiner-Falefa is riding an 11-game hitting streak as Texas readies to play Baltimore.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Orioles are 22-46 on their home turf. Baltimore is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Renato Nunez leads the team with 79 total runs batted in.

The Rangers are 28-44 on the road. Texas is slugging .429 as a unit. Danny Santana leads the team with a slugging percentage of .540.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Villar leads the Orioles with 150 hits and is batting .278. Anthony Santander is 16-for-41 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Rougned Odor leads the Rangers with 70 RBIs and is batting .193. Jose Trevino is 6-for-20 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .281 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .198 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain).

Rangers Injuries: Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist).