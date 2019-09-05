Brewers open 4-game series at home against Cubs

Chicago Cubs (75-63, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (71-67, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jose Quintana (12-8, 3.90 ERA) Brewers: Chase Anderson (6-4, 4.58 ERA)

LINE: Cubs -122; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Chicago match up to begin the four-game series.

The Brewers are 34-29 against NL Central teams. Milwaukee has hit 214 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with 43, averaging one every 11 at-bats.

The Cubs have gone 30-26 against division opponents. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .326 is fourth in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads the club with an OBP of .403.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 154 hits and has 93 RBIs. Keston Hiura is 5-for-22 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Cubs with 153 hits and is batting .290. Kyle Schwarber is 12-for-32 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Cubs: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Lorenzo Cain: (knee), Keston Hiura: (hamstring).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Yu Darvish: (forearm), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Kris Bryant: (knee), Javier Baez: (finger).