Biggers’ sacrifice hit leads Hickory over Delmarva in 10 innings

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Kole Enright scored on a sacrifice in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Hickory Crawdads to a 1-0 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Friday.

Enright scored after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a hit batsman and then went to third on a wild pitch.

Hickory starter Abdiel Mendoza went 6 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out three and walking one. Hever Bueno (5-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Kade Strowd (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

The Shorebirds were blanked for the 12th time this season, while the Crawdads' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.

Hickory improved to 6-3 against Delmarva this season.