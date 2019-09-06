Jaquez leads Lexington over Augusta 4-2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Rubendy Jaquez homered and had two hits as the Lexington Legends defeated the Augusta GreenJackets 4-2 on Friday. The GreenJackets saw their six-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Lexington got on the board first in the fourth inning when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a solo home run by Jaquez.

Augusta answered in the top of the next frame when Simon Whiteman hit a two-run double to get within one.

The Legends tacked on another run in the eighth when Jaquez scored on a wild pitch.

Daniel James (5-3) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Augusta starter Kai-Wei Teng (3-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Despite the loss, Augusta is 16-6 against Lexington this season.