Thomas’ double leads Tulsa to 6-1 win over Arkansas

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Cody Thomas hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 6-1 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Friday.

The double by Thomas, part of a three-run inning, gave the Drillers a 3-1 lead before Donovan Casey hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The Drillers later tacked on a run in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Connor Wong hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jordan Procyshen, while Omar Estevez hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Starter Markus Solbach (6-1) got the win while Jack Anderson (4-3) took the loss in relief in the Texas League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, Arkansas is 22-11 against Tulsa this season.