Pereda’s double leads Iowa to 3-2 win over Round Rock

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Jhonny Pereda hit a run-scoring double in the second inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to a 3-2 win over the Round Rock Express on Friday.

The double by Pereda scored Johnny Field to give the Cubs a 2-0 lead.

The Express cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Ronnie Dawson hit a solo home run.

The Cubs tacked on another run in the sixth when Jim Adduci hit an RBI single, scoring Donnie Dewees.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Round Rock saw its comeback attempt come up short after Drew Ferguson drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Lorenzo Quintana in the seventh inning to cut the Iowa lead to 3-2.

Adduci singled twice, also stealing a base for Iowa.

Michael Rucker (1-0) got the win in relief while Round Rock starter Rogelio Armenteros (6-8) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Dawson homered and singled for the Express.

Despite the loss, Round Rock is 13-6 against Iowa this season.