Ornelas leads Oaxaca over Yucatan 6-2

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Julian Ornelas homered and had three hits as the Guerreros de Oaxaca topped the Leones de Yucatan 6-2 on Friday.

Yucatan tied the game 2-2 in the third after Alex Liddi hit a solo home run.

The Guerreros grabbed the lead with four runs in the fifth inning, including a solo home run by Ornelas.

Oaxaca right-hander Andres Ivan Meza (9-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Dustin Crenshaw (5-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings.

For the Leones, Liddi homered and singled, driving in two runs.

Despite the loss, Yucatan is 6-3 against Oaxaca this season.