Kennedy Catholic hangs on to beat Bethel 32-27 at CenturyLink Field

Kennedy Catholic’s Junior Alexander (2) makes a catch while defended by Bethel’s Cameron Parker (13) in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Kennedy Catholic’s Sam Huard (7) throws a pass during the first quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Bethel’s Peter Latu makes a catch while warming up before the game. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Bethel’s Will Latu (11) stiff arms Kennedy Catholic’s Shane Aleaga. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Kennedy Catholic’s Zaire Lozolo (4) rushes I the second quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Bethel’s Will Latu (11) punches in a touchdown in the second quarter of the game. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Kennedy Catholic’s Sam Huard warms up. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Bethel’s Prince Malo makes a catch during warm ups. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Kennedy Catholic’s Davis Dengah walks the field during warmups. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Kennedy Catholic’s Reed Shumpert (3) pulls in a touchdown catch in the second quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Kennedy Catholic’s Sam Huard (7) throws a pass in the first quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Bethel’s Kekoa Visperas (5) throws a pass in the second quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Kids take photos with Blitz before the game. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Kennedy Catholic’s Sam Huard (7) and Jahvius Leui (52) lead the team out of the tunnel before the game. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Kennedy Catholic’s Justin Baker (5) returns a kick off for a touchdown in the first quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Kennedy Catholic’s Noah Rushing tries to pull down Bethel’s Will Latu (11) during a run. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Kennedy Catholic’s Isaiah Malloe takes a moment before the game. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Bethel’s Prince Malo (28) makes a catch in the first quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Tre Holman is carted off the field during the first quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Kennedy Catholic’s Jabez Tinae (1) makes a touchdown catch. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Bethel’s Will Latu scores a touchdown. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Kennedy Catholic’s Jabez Tinae (1) breaks free for a long touchdown in the third quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Kennedy Catholic’s Shane Aleaga (54) dives to try and tackle Bethel’s Peter Latu in the third quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Bethel’s Kekoa Visperas (5) rushes in the third quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Bethel’s Will Latue is tackled by several Kennedy Catholic players. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Bethel’s Will Latu breaks tackles as he rushes in the third quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Bethel’s Will Latu breaks tackles as he rushes for a touchdown in the third quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Sam Heard looks to pass in the third quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Kennedy Catholic’s Justin Baker celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Bethel’s Kekoa Visperas (5) throws a pass in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Kennedy Catholic’s Junior Alexander (2) pulls down a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. The play was called back after a penalty. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Kennedy Catholic’s Junior Alexander (2) celebrates a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. The play was called back after a penalty. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Bethel’s Peter Latu makes a catch in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Kennedy Catholic’s Justin Baker takes a moment before the game. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
