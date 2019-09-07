Zazueta, Solis lead Monterrey to 7-2 win over Monclova

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Amadeo Zazueta hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Ali Solis homered as the Sultanes de Monterrey topped the Acereros del Norte 7-2 on Saturday.

The home run by Zazueta capped a three-run inning and gave the Sultanes a 3-2 lead after Felix Perez scored on a wild pitch earlier in the inning.

The Sultanes later added two runs in the third and one in the fourth and seventh to secure the victory.

Monterrey southpaw Marco Tovar (8-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Adam Quintana (8-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings.