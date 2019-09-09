The reviews are in, what is the football world saying about the Bengals and Seahawks after week one

The defense celebrates a stop during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Bill Parcells once said that you are what your record shows that you are, no matter how ugly it was the Seattle Seahawks are 1-0 with a trip to Pittsburgh next week. Before that, let’s take a look at the final reviews from the football world on the Seahawks and Bengals from week one.

ESPN

The Cincinnati Bengals did enough to put themselves in position to win the game and ESPN’s Ben Baby believes that the Bengals offense effort was encouraging going forward in week one:

The Bengals’ offensive showing was a mixed bag. They racked up 429 yards but had two touchdowns to show for it. While Cincinnati should have left Seattle with a victory, the offensive performance against a quality Seahawks defense should be an encouraging sign under first-year coach Zac Taylor.

On the Seahawks side of things, Brady Anderson feels the Seattle pass rush had some good and bad in week one:

Seattle’s pass rush was hit-and-miss on Sunday, but the hits came at the right time. Quinton Jefferson had the game of his career with two of Seattle’s five sacks, Rasheem Green finished the victory with a strip sack and Jadeveon Clowney brought down Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton once while spending a lot of time in Cincinnati’s backfield.

Sports Illustrated

SI’s Monday Morning QB had some brief but encouraging takes regarding Seattle’s newest signee Jadeveon Clowney from the season opener.

“That Jadeveon Clowney could create a little trouble (one sack, one hurry) eight days after being traded to Seattle says something. And that he played more than they planned for him to—48 snaps in all—does too. I’m excited to see where that goes.” -Albert Breer

Pro Football Talk

In the hours before teams across the league were going to start the 2019 season, news came out the Seahawks were actually in pursuit for Antonio Brown.

In an interview with 710 ESPN on Monday morning, Pete Carroll admitted as much.

#Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said today on @710ESPNSeattle that the team was trying to sign WR Antonio Brown after the #Raiders released him: “We were involved with that one, yeah." — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 9, 2019

Can you imagine how crazy things might’ve been had AB come to Seattle?