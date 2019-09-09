Scott’s single leads Lowell to 3-1 win over Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Stephen Scott hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Lowell Spinners to a 3-1 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Monday.

The single by Scott, part of a three-run inning, gave the Spinners a 1-0 lead before Gilberto Jimenez hit a two-run single later in the inning.

Brooklyn answered in the bottom of the inning when Ranfy Adon hit an RBI single, bringing home Joe Genord to get within two.

Chris Murphy (1-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Brooklyn starter Frank Valentino (2-5) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Genord singled three times for the Cyclones.