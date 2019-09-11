Carrasco’s single leads Wilmington to 5-4 win over Fayetteville

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Dennicher Carrasco hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 5-4 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Wednesday.

The single by Carrasco, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 4-4 before MJ Melendez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Andrew Beckwith (5-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Riley Cabral (2-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Chandler Taylor tripled and doubled, scoring two runs for the Woodpeckers.