Tampa Bay’s Meadows puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Rangers

Tampa Bay Rays (87-60, second in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (73-74, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Brendan McKay (2-3, 5.03 ERA) Rangers: Kolby Allard (4-0, 3.78 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Meadows is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Tampa Bay readies to play Texas.

The Rangers are 41-30 in home games. Texas has slugged .430 this season. Joey Gallo leads the team with a mark of .598.

The Rays are 44-28 on the road. Tampa Bay is hitting a collective .255 this season, led by Eric Sogard with an average of .295. The Rangers won the last meeting 10-9. Ian Gibaut notched his first victory and Rougned Odor went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Texas. Colin Poche registered his fifth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Odor leads the Rangers with 25 home runs and has 77 RBIs. Nick Solak is 12-for-32 with a double, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Meadows leads the Rays with 29 home runs and has 80 RBIs. Avisail Garcia is 8-for-30 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .269 batting average, 5.00 ERA

Rays: 8-2, .273 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rangers Injuries: Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Joey Gallo: (wrist), Logan Forsythe: (intercostal).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (neck), Avisail Garcia: (hip), Eric Sogard: (foot), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).