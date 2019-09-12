Zimmer’s homer leads Columbus to 6-2 win over Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Bradley Zimmer hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 6-2 win over the Durham Bulls on Thursday.

The home run by Zimmer scored Ka'ai Tom and Andrew Velazquez to give the Clippers a 3-1 lead.

The Clippers later tacked on three runs in the seventh when Daniel Johnson hit a solo home run and Tom hit a two-run home run to secure the victory.

Josh D. Smith (9-1) got the win in relief while Aaron Slegers (7-8) took the loss in the International League game.