Negrin, Jones carry Yucatan to 6-3 win over Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Jonathan Jones hit a pair of solo homers and four hits, and Yoanner Negrin allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Leones de Yucatan topped the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 6-3 on Saturday.
Negrin (15-7) allowed one run while striking out two and walking one to pick up the win.
Mexico cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third after Carlos Figueroa hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Armando Araiza.
After Yucatan added a run in the fifth on a single by Alex Liddi, the Leones extended their lead in the seventh inning when Luis Juarez hit a two-run home run.
The Leones tacked on another run in the ninth when Jones hit a solo home run.
Matt Gage (10-6) went six innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out four and walked four.
