Jackson’s 2 Pick 6s power Austin Peay past Mercer, 48-34

Kentel Williams ran for two touchdowns and Kordell Jackson returned two interceptions for touchdowns as Austin Peay spoiled Mercer's home opener, 48-34 on Saturday night.

Austin Peay (2-1) has now won two straight under first-year coach Mark Hudspeth.

Each team kicked two first-half field goals and the game was deadlocked at intermission, 13-13.

JaVaughn Craig, who finished 18 of 32 for 252 yards, opened the second with a five-yard strike to Baniko Henry to put the Governors on top for good, 20-13 and Jackson pushed to 27-13 with his first pick six, this one from 29 yards out.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Robert Riddle got the Bears within a touchdown with a 4-yard pass to Chris Ellington to cut the Mercer (2-1) deficit to 27-20, but Austin Peay opened the fourth quarter with a touchdown run by Williams from three-yards out and a 69-yard pick six by Jackson that pushed the lead to 41-20.

Mercer's Riddle finished 29 of 47 for 287 yards and four touchdowns, but his two interceptions resulted in 14 Austin Peay points.