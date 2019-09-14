Francois leads Hampton to 41-20 win over Howard

Deondre Francois led Hampton to a 41-20 win over Howard at the Chicago Football Classic on Saturday.

Francois answered an early Howard field goal with a 70-yard touchdown throw to Darran Butts and Hampton led 7-3 early in the second quarter. He then hit Jadakis Bonds for a 68-yard score but the Pirates (2-1) missed the extra point, leaving it at 13-3 with 3:50 left in the half.

Following a second field goal by the Bison (0-3), Butts took the kickoff 90 yards to the Howard 5 and then Francois hit Bonds again for a score and a 20-6 Pirates advantage. Howard squeezed in a touchdown before halftime, making it 20-13.

Bonds' 44-yard touchdown run late in the third sealed the win for the Pirates.