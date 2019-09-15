New York takes on Toronto in division matchup

New York Yankees (98-52, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (58-91, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Blue Jays: T.J. Zeuch (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: AL East opponents Toronto and New York will face off on Sunday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Blue Jays are 24-39 against AL East opponents. The Toronto offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, last in the league. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an average of .269.

The Yankees are 52-18 in division play. The New York offense has compiled a .271 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the majors. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an average of .329. The Yankees won the last meeting 13-3. James Paxton earned his 14th victory and Brett Gardner went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs for New York. Jacob Waguespack registered his fifth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 57 extra base hits and is slugging .443. Bo Bichette is 10-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 61 extra base hits and is batting .288. Gardner is 9-for-37 with two doubles, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .290 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Jordan Romano: (leg), Tim Mayza: (elbow), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Devon Travis: (knee).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), J.A. Happ: (bicep), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (calf), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Edwin Encarnacion: (oblique), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum), Gary Sanchez: (groin).