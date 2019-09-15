Sounders defeat New York Red Bulls 4-2

Seattle Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam (18) and New York Red Bulls midfielder Marc Rzatkowski (90) battle for possession during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a Major League Soccer match at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13)and New York Red Bulls midfielder Sean Davis (27) fight for possession during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a Major League Soccer match at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Brad Smith (11) and Seattle Sounders midfielder Victor Rodriguez (8) celebrate a goal by Rodriguez during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a Major League Soccer match at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
New York Red Bulls defender Amro Tarek (3) slide tackles Seattle Sounders defender Brad Smith (11) during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a Major League Soccer match at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) prepares for a corner kick during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a Major League Soccer match at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
New York Red Bulls defender Michael Murillo (62) breaks up an attack during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a Major League Soccer match at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Gustav Svensson (4) wins header on a corner kick against New York Red Bulls midfielder Sean Davis (27) during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a Major League Soccer match at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam (18) works against multiple New York Red Bulls defenders during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a Major League Soccer match at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) heads the ball as he goes o the attack during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a Major League Soccer match at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
A member of ECS cuts down a supportive banner during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a Major League Soccer match at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
The ECS section remained mostly empty as fans left in protest of a MLS policy banning political signs during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a Major League Soccer match at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) celebrates a goal during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a Major League Soccer match at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) celebrates a goal during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a Major League Soccer match at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) celebrates a goal during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a Major League Soccer match at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
