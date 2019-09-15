Ramirez, Valdez carry Tijuana to 5-1 win over Monclova

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Jesus Valdez hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Horacio Ramirez hurled 6 1/3 scoreless innings as the Toros de Tijuana beat the Acereros del Norte 5-1 on Sunday.

Ramirez (5-0) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked one while allowing three hits.

Tijuana started the scoring with a big sixth inning, when it put up five runs, including a two-run home run by Valdez.

Geno Encina (8-6) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

For the Acereros, Francisco Peguero homered and singled.