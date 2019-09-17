Baragar, Michael carry Sacramento to 4-0 win over Columbus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Levi Michael doubled and singled twice, and Caleb Baragar allowed just two hits over five innings as the Sacramento River Cats defeated the Columbus Clippers 4-0 on Tuesday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Clippers.

Baragar (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one.

In the first inning, Sacramento took a 3-0 lead after Abiatal Avelino scored on a groundout and Jacob Heyward hit a two-run single. The River Cats scored again in the sixth inning when Peter Maris hit a solo home run.

Kyle Dowdy (0-1) allowed three runs and got one out in the International League game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Clippers were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the River Cats' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.