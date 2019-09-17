Biggio hits for cycle as Blue Jays beat Orioles 8-5

Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio heads to second with ad double off Baltimore Orioles pitcher Shawn Armstrong during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Baltimore. The Blue Jays won 8-5. AP Photo

Rookie Cavan Biggio hit for the cycle, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-5 on Tuesday night.

Biggio homered in the third inning, singled in the sixth, doubled in the eighth and tripled in the ninth. He drove in four runs and scored three times.

Biggio and his father, Craig, a Hall of Famer with the Houston Astros, are the second father-son duo in major league history to hit for the cycle, joining Daryle and Gary Ward.

It was also the first time an opponent hit for the cycle in the 27-year history of Camden Yards.

Trey Mancini and Jonathan Villar homered for last-place Baltimore, which lost for the third time in four games. Mychal Givens (2-6) got the loss.

Derek Law (1-2) earned the win by throwing a scoreless eighth inning.

YANKEES 8, ANGELS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Severino pitched four dominant innings in his injury-delayed season debut for the Yankees.

A two-time All-Star and the ace of the Yankees staff, Severino got hurt while warming up before his first scheduled spring training appearance on March 5.

While Severino was back on the mound, the Yankees announced reliever Dellin Betances partially tore the Achilles tendon in his left foot in his season debut Sunday at Toronto.

New York lowered its magic number to one over Cleveland to clinch the Yankees' 55th postseason appearance — 22 more than any other team.

Gleyber Torres hit his 38th homer, and Jonathan Loiasiga (2-1) got the win.

Noé Ramirez (5-4) was charged with the loss.

BREWERS 3, PADRES 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mike Moustakas hit his 35th homer, and Milwaukee earned its 11th win in 12 games.

Lorenzo Cain also went deep as the Brewers moved into a tie with the Chicago Cubs for the NL's second wild card. They also pulled within two games of NL Central-leading St. Louis.

Moustakas connected against Matt Strahm (5-9) in the seventh, giving Milwaukee a 2-1 lead. Trent Grisham added a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Matt Albers (8-5) got the win, and Drew Pomeranz worked two innings for his second save.

Hunter Renfroe hit his 32nd homer in the seventh for San Diego, which matched a season high with its sixth straight loss.

INDIANS 7, TIGERS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Adam Plutko pitched six effective innings, rookie Oscar Mercado homered and Cleveland beat Detroit for the 15th straight time.

Cleveland has won 16 of 17 in the season series, with Detroit's only win coming on April 10 at Comerica Park.

Plutko (7-4) allowed two runs and four hits in his first win since he beat Detroit on Aug. 27.

Mercado hit a solo drive off Zac Reininger (0-3) in the second for his 12th homer.

Dawel Lugo homered in the fifth for Detroit. Víctor Reyes singled in a run in the third.