Flores, Ibarra lift Yucatan over Mexico 7-5

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Jorge Flores homered and singled, driving in three runs as the Leones de Yucatan beat the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 7-5 on Tuesday.

Walter Ibarra singled twice with two runs for Yucatan.

Mexico started the scoring in the first inning when Japhet Amador hit a two-run single.

After Yucatan scored a run in the second when Art Charles scored when a runner was thrown out, the Leones took the lead for good in the third inning when Luis Juarez homered to bring home Ibarra.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Leones later added two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Jonathan Jones scored on a groundout, while Flores hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

Mexico saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jesus Fabela hit a sacrifice fly and Amador hit a two-run double in the seventh to cut the Yucatan lead to 7-5.

Yucatan right-hander Dustin Crenshaw (6-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Arturo Lopez (6-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over four innings.

In the losing effort, Carlos Figueroa, Amador and Brandon Phillips each had three hits for Mexico.