Sports
Samayoa, Liddi carry Yucatan to 4-1 win over Mexico
YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Alex Liddi hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in four, and Jose Samayoa allowed just four hits over 6 1/3 innings as the Leones de Yucatan defeated the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 4-1 on Wednesday.
Samayoa (10-5) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking two to pick up the win.
Yucatan started the scoring in the first inning when Liddi hit a two-run home run.
Mexico answered in the next half-inning when David Vidal hit an RBI single, driving in Japhet Amador to get within one.
The Leones added to their lead in the second when Liddi hit a two-run double.
Patrick Johnson (10-7) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out three and walked one.
Comments