Samayoa, Liddi carry Yucatan to 4-1 win over Mexico

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Alex Liddi hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in four, and Jose Samayoa allowed just four hits over 6 1/3 innings as the Leones de Yucatan defeated the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 4-1 on Wednesday.

Samayoa (10-5) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking two to pick up the win.

Yucatan started the scoring in the first inning when Liddi hit a two-run home run.

Mexico answered in the next half-inning when David Vidal hit an RBI single, driving in Japhet Amador to get within one.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Leones added to their lead in the second when Liddi hit a two-run double.

Patrick Johnson (10-7) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out three and walked one.