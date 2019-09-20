Iconic Seahawks moment makes NFL’s Top 100 Greatest Play list

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman rubs in the defeat after knocking away a pass from San Francisco wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) in the NFC championship game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2014. The Seattle Seahawks defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17. (Tony Overman/The Olympian/MCT) MCT

2019 marks the NFL’s 100th season and to celebrate, the league has combed through the archives for a special countdown. Each week they are releasing portions of a countdown detailing their “100 Greatest Plays of All Time”

After showing up at No. 86 and No. 80 for not so good reasons, Richard Sherman’s game-sealing deflection turned-interception to Malcolm Smith vs. the San Fancisco 49ers in the 2013 NFC Championship game makes the list at No. 58.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

That play also triggered one of the more iconic postgame interviews of all time when FOX’s Erin Andrews talks to Richard Sherman. The former Seahawk-now 49er cuts what could be considered WWE-like trash talk on 49ers receiver Michael Crabtree.

The countdown will continue throughout the season and in a few weeks, the number one spot will be revealed.