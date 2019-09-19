Maxwell leads Monclova over Tijuana 7-2

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Bruce Maxwell hit a pair of two-run home runs as the Acereros del Norte topped the Toros de Tijuana 7-2 on Thursday.

Monclova took the lead in the first when Erick Aybar scored on a single and Alex Mejia scored on an error and Maxwell hit a two-run home run.

Following the big inning, the Toros cut into the deficit in the third inning when Ricky Alvarez hit an RBI single, bringing home Isaac Rodriguez Salazar.

The Acereros later added two runs in the third and one in the fifth. In the third, Maxwell hit a two-run home run, while Jose Vargas hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Spencer Jones (5-1) got the win in relief while Tijuana starter James Russell (10-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Toros, Rodriguez Salazar doubled and singled three times, scoring two runs.