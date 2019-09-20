Los Angeles takes on Montreal following Ibrahimovic’s 3-goal game

Montreal Impact (11-16-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (14-13-3, fifth in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Montreal after Zlatan Ibrahimovic totaled three goals against Sporting Kansas City.

The Galaxy are 10-4-1 at home. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 49 goals led by Ibrahimovic with 26.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Impact are 4-10-2 in road games. Montreal is 2-6-0 when it scores a single goal.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ibrahimovic has 26 goals and four assists for Los Angeles. Sebastian Lletget has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games for the Galaxy.

Saphir Taider leads Montreal with nine goals. Lassi Lappalainen has four goals over the past 10 games for the Impact.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.6 assists, 6.3 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

Montreal: 2-7-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Perry Kitchen (injured), Romain Alessandrini (injured).

Montreal: Anthony Jackson-Hamel (injured), Ken Krolicki (injured), Daniel Kinumbe (injured).