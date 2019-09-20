Chicago faces FC Cincinnati after Sapong’s 2-goal game

Chicago Fire (9-12-10, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (6-22-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: C.J. Sapong leads Chicago into a matchup with FC Cincinnati following a two-goal showing against FC Dallas.

FC Cincinnati is 4-13-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. FC Cincinnati is last in the MLS with 30 goals. Allan Cruz leads the team with six.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Fire are 5-7-7 against conference opponents. Chicago ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 150 shots on goal, averaging 4.8 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. FC Cincinnati won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Ledesma has six goals and three assists for FC Cincinnati. Cruz has three goals over the last 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

Sapong leads Chicago with 12 goals. Nemanja Nikolic has six goals over the last 10 games for the Fire.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Cincinnati: 1-8-1, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.6 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

Chicago: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Kendall Waston, Fanendo Adi (injured), Darren Mattocks (injured), Allan Cruz (injured), Derrick Etienne (injured), Spencer Richey (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured).

Chicago: Diego Campos (injured).