Western Conference-leader Los Angeles FC and Toronto FC meet

Toronto FC (12-10-9, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (19-4-7, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference-leader Los Angeles FC faces Toronto FC.

Los Angeles FC is 11-1-2 at home. Los Angeles FC is 13-0-1 when it scores at least three goals.

Toronto FC is 4-6-5 in road games. Toronto FC is 0-4-5 when it scores a single goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Vela leads Los Angeles FC with 10 assists. Latif Blessing has four goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

Alejandro Pozuelo has 11 goals and six assists for Toronto FC. Jozy Altidore has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Toronto FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles FC: 5-2-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 1.3 assists, 7.2 shots on goal and 7.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Toronto FC: 4-2-4, averaging 1.8 goals, one assist, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Javier Perez (injured).

Toronto FC: Justin Morrow (injured).