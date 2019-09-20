Atlanta United FC hosts San Jose following Martinez’s 2-goal game

San Jose Earthquakes (13-12-5, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (16-11-3, third in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC plays San Jose after Josef Martinez registered two goals against FC Cincinnati.

Atlanta United FC is 10-2-3 in home games. Atlanta United FC is 8-1-0 when it scores two goals.

The Earthquakes are 3-9-3 in road games. San Jose ranks second in the MLS with 183 shots on goal, averaging 6.1 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Gressel leads Atlanta United FC with nine assists. Martinez has 13 goals over the past 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

Chris Wondolowski has 14 goals and one assist for San Jose. Magnus Eriksson has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Earthquakes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Atlanta United FC: 7-3-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.3 assists, 5.3 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

San Jose: 4-5-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.1 assists, seven shots on goal and 8.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Ezequiel Barco (injured), Brek Shea (injured).

San Jose: None listed.